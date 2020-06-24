Rockets Sign Free Agent David Nwaba

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent guard/forward David Nwaba (NWAH-buh).

Nwaba (6-5, 219) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior season at Cal Poly. In four NBA seasons, he has appeared in 161 games with 37 starts while averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

In 20 games for Brooklyn this season, Nwaba shot 42.9% from 3-point range. He is shooting 49.2% from the floor for his career and was named All-NBA Development League All-Defensive Team in 2016-17.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived center Isaiah Hartenstein. He was the 43rd pick by Houston in the 2017 NBA Draft and appeared in a total of 51 games as a Rocket.