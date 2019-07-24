Rockets Sign Free Agent Ben McLemore

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today the team has signed free agent guard Ben McLemore.

McLemore (6-5, 195) was originally the seventh overall pick by Sacramento in the 2013 NBA Draft. In 368 career games with 233 starts, he has averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 23.7 minutes per game. Over the past three seasons, McLemore shot 37.0% from 3-point range while playing for Sacramento and Memphis.

Following his lone collegiate season playing for Kansas in 2012-13, McLemore earned consensus All-American Second Team honors and was a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award. McLemore finished his senior year of high school at Christian Life Center Academy, which at the time was located in Humble, Texas.