Rockets Sign Free Agent Austin Rivers

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the season.

Rivers (6-4, 200) was originally the 10th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Duke. Now in his seventh NBA season, Rivers has appeared in 437 games with 132 starts while averaging 9.3 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game.

Last season, Rivers averaged career highs of 15.1 points, 4.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.21 steals for the Los Angeles Clippers. He also averaged a career-best 2.2 3-pointers made on 37.8% shooting. The 26-year-old started this season with Washington prior to being traded to Phoenix on Dec. 17.

During his first two and a half seasons with the Hornets, Rivers was teammates with Eric Gordon and he spent the next two and a half seasons playing with Chris Paul on the Clippers.