Rockets Sign Carmelo Anthony

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony (6-8, 240) was originally the third overall pick by Denver in the 2003 NBA Draft. In 1,054 career games played, he is averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.02 steals. Anthony is one of 11 players in NBA history with career averages of at least 24.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg. Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only other active players accomplishing that feat.

The 15-year veteran is a 10-time All-Star while being named All-NBA Second Team twice and Third Team four times. Anthony is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and is USA Basketball’s all-time leading Olympic scorer and rebounder.