Rockets Sign Cameron Oliver to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed forward/center Cameron Oliver to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception.

Oliver (6-8, 239) was eligible for the 2017 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Nevada. He was with the Rockets during the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and for the 2017 preseason before spending 2017-18 and 2018-19 in the G League.

This season, Oliver played for Cairns of the Australian National Basketball League, which is still ongoing, and ranks 10th in scoring (17.3 ppg), second in rebounding (10.0 rpg) and fourth in blocks (1.42 bpg). He earned All-NBL Second Team honors for Cairns last season and also played for Ironi Nes Ziona in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Oliver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17 and finished his career with the third-most blocks (190) in Nevada school history despite only playing two seasons.