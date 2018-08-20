Rockets Sign Bruno Caboclo

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo).

Caboclo (6-9, 218) was originally the 20th overall pick by Toronto in the 2014 NBA Draft. He spent his first three and a half seasons with the Raptors prior to being traded to Sacramento this past February.

Last season, the 22-year-old appeared in a total of 36 G League games while on assignment with Raptors 905 and the Reno Bighorns, averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks. Caboclo also averaged 2.4 3-pointers made.