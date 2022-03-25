Rockets Sign Anthony Lamb to Two-Way Contract

Posted: Mar 25, 2022

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed forward Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract.  He is the 145th NBA G League GATORADE Call-Up of the 2021-22 season.  This is Lamb’s second Call-Up of the season, having signed a 10-day contract with San Antonio on Jan. 6.

Lamb (6-6, 225) was playing for the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.  In 26 regular season games for the Vipers, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.9 3-pointers made on 39.8% shooting.  Lamb also played in 13 games for Rio Grande Valley in the G League Showcase Cup, averaging 15.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.1 spg and 3.1 3FGM on 41.7% shooting.

In 2020-21, Lamb earned G League Most Improved Player honors while playing for the Canton Charge and the Vipers.  He signed a two-way contract with Houston on March 8, 2020 and appeared in 24 games over the remainder of the season, scoring 20-plus points twice his final 11 games played.  Lamb also played for the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Summer League and was with the team through the preseason.

Tags
Lamb, Anthony, Rockets

Related Content

Lamb, Anthony

Rockets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter