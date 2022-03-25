Rockets Sign Anthony Lamb to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed forward Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract. He is the 145th NBA G League GATORADE Call-Up of the 2021-22 season. This is Lamb’s second Call-Up of the season, having signed a 10-day contract with San Antonio on Jan. 6.

Lamb (6-6, 225) was playing for the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. In 26 regular season games for the Vipers, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.9 3-pointers made on 39.8% shooting. Lamb also played in 13 games for Rio Grande Valley in the G League Showcase Cup, averaging 15.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.1 spg and 3.1 3FGM on 41.7% shooting.

In 2020-21, Lamb earned G League Most Improved Player honors while playing for the Canton Charge and the Vipers. He signed a two-way contract with Houston on March 8, 2020 and appeared in 24 games over the remainder of the season, scoring 20-plus points twice his final 11 games played. Lamb also played for the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Summer League and was with the team through the preseason.