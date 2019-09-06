Rockets Re-Sign Nenê

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has re-signed center Nenê.

Nenê was originally the seventh overall pick by New York in the 2002 NBA Draft and spent the past three seasons with Houston. In 965 career games with 626 starts, he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The native of Brazil has the eighth-highest field goal percentage (.548) among active qualifiers. Nenê is one of four players in NBA history with career totals of at least 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 1,000 steals, and 700 blocks while averaging fewer than 28.0 minutes per game joining Alvan Adams, Shawn Kemp, and Jerome Kersey.