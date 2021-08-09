Rockets Re-Sign David Nwaba

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed forward David Nwaba.

Nwaba (6-5, 219) originally signed as a free agent with Houston on June 23, 2020. He appeared in 30 games with nine starts last season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.00 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. Nwaba was one of three players in 2020-21 to have averaged at least 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, and 1.00 spg in fewer than 23.0 mpg.

Over his final 20 games played, Nwaba shot 51.7% from the floor and grabbed at least two offensive rebounds 12 times. Since entering the league in 2016-17, he is one of four players listed 6’5” or shorter with at least 100 games played to have shot 49.0% or better.

Nwaba was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior year at Cal Poly. The Los Angeles native began his career with the Lakers and has also played for Chicago, Cleveland, and Brooklyn.