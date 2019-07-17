Rockets Re-sign Danuel House Jr.

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today the team has re-signed forward Danuel House Jr. (DAN-u-elle).

House Jr. (6-7, 215) began last season playing for the Rockets NBA G League partner, Rio Grande Valley and signed with Houston on Nov. 26. In 39 games with 13 starts as a Rocket, he averaged 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

From games played on Dec. 29 through the remainder of the season, House Jr. averaged 2.5 3-pointers made on 47.1% shooting and had the third-highest 3-point percentage of any player averaging at least 2.0 3FGM over that span.

The Rockets were 10-3 with House Jr. as a starter last season. The Houston native averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 49.5% from the floor, 48.3% from 3-point range and 91.7% from the foul line in those games.

House Jr. was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior season at Texas A&M. He played for Washington and Phoenix in his first two seasons while also spending time in the G League.