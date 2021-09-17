Rockets Re-sign Danté Exum

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed guard Danté Exum.

Exum (6-5, 214) was originally the fifth overall pick by Utah in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was acquired by Houston from Cleveland as part of a four-team trade on Jan. 16, 2021. Over the past four seasons, Exum averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per 36 minutes played.

While helping Australia to a bronze medal at the Olympics this summer, Exum averaged 9.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, and 2.8 apg in 20.7 mpg. He also shot 56.7% from the floor and 60.0% from 3-point range.