Rockets Re-Sign Austin Rivers

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today the team has re-signed guard Austin Rivers.

Rivers (6-4, 200) originally signed as a free agent with Houston on Dec. 24 and appeared in 47 games while averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. The Rockets won 72% of their games after signing Rivers.

The 26-year-old started 13 straight games as a Rocket from Dec. 31 through Jan. 25, averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 38.1 minutes per game. Houston was 15-5 when Rivers scored in double-figures and 9-1 when he recorded at least four assists. He also had nearly as many steals (29) as turnovers (32) with the Rockets.

Rivers was the 10th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Duke. Over the past three seasons, he averaged 1.7 3-pointers made on 35.6% shooting after averaging 0.6 3FGM on 32.9% shooting over his first four seasons.