Rockets Promote Monte McNair to Assistant General Manager

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that Monte McNair has been promoted to assistant general manager. McNair originally joined the Rockets as an analyst in 2007 and became Director of Basketball Operations in 2013 before transitioning to Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2015.

“Monte has been absolutely critical to the success of the Rockets over his long tenure,” said Morey. “His unique combination of analytical skills and ability to work with our coaching staff was a key driver in our record breaking season last year."

In addition to managing the analytic efforts of the Rockets basketball operations department, McNair is involved with all avenues of player evaluation, including trade, free agency, and the draft. Over the past four seasons, McNair has worked closely with the coaching staff to provide on-court strategy and analysis along with opponent preparation.

A native of Oak Park, Calif. outside of Los Angeles, McNair played football at Princeton University, where he majored in computer science. Prior to joining the Rockets, McNair worked as a researcher at STATS LLC.