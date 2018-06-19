Rockets NBA Awards Viewing Party

The Rockets will host a viewing party for the second annual NBA Awards at Dave & Buster's in the Marq-E Entertainment Center (7620 Katy Fwy #100, Houston, TX 77024) on Monday, June 25th starting at 7:30 PM. Attendance is FREE and the first 200 fans will receive free nachos, soda, and a $10 game card!

There will be games, prizes, Budweiser specials, appearances by Clutch the Rockets Bear and the Houston Rockets Launch Crew, and the Rockets Fan Awards winners will be announced.

Rockets NBA Awards Nominees:

James Harden - MVP

Eric Gordon - 6th Man of the Year

Clint Capela - Most Improved

Daryl Morey - Executive of the Year

Dikembe Mutombo - Sager Strong Award

Join us on Monday June 25th for all the fun and see if your Rockets can take the hardware home to Houston!