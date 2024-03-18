Rockets Jalen Green Named Western Conference Player of the Week

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced that Rockets guard Jalen Green was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, March 11 through Sunday, March 17 (Week 21). Rockets center Alperen Sengun won the award in Week 11. Prior to that, the last Rocket to be named Player of the Week was James Harden in November of 2019.

The Rockets went 3-0 last week and outscored opponents by an average of 10.7 points despite playing without Sengun who was injured at Sacramento on March 10. Green averaged team-highs of 26.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the week while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 45.8% from 3-point range.

Green recorded his fifth double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds vs. Cleveland on Saturday after scoring a season-high 37 points vs. Washington on Thursday. He also tallied 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists at San Antonio on Tuesday. [Video Highlights for Week]

Houston is 7-1 over its past eight games, including five straight wins, after going 1-5 the six games prior. Green recorded an average plus/minus rating of +10.6 over the past eight games while averaging 24.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.5 apg.

Over the past 26 games, Green is averaging 21.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 3.7 apg after averaging 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.1 apg the first 41 games of the season. He is averaging 20.5 ppg in the Rockets wins this season compared to 17.1 ppg in losses.