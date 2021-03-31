Rockets to Host Pride Night on April 14

On Wednesday, April 14, the Houston Rockets will host Pride Night. The game, which is presented by adidas in alliance with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, will take place at Toyota Center as the Rockets take on the Indiana Pacers at 8PM.

Scheduled activities and events include:

- LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Sports + Workplace panel event with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce: 11:30AM - Networking | 12:00PM - Panel Discussion

Join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber and the Houston Rockets for a virtual event focused on LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Sports + Workplace. Hear from panelists from the LGBTQ+ community, who will share their experiences working in the sports industry. Learn about their individual journeys working in sports, the challenges they have faced, and the importance of bringing their full and authentic selves to the workplace.

** REGISTER FOR PANEL EVENT - TO BE HELD VIRTUALLY **

pridearticle_tshirt4.png

- Concourse Community Activation Featuring the LGBTQ Banner Project Learn More

- In-game elements such as First Shot for charity, National Anthem and special recognitions – all from members of the LGBTQ+ community

The "H-Town" Pride Night retail collection will be available in the Team Shop at Toyota Center on the night of the game. The Rockets Team Pride Collection is currently available online here.

A Pride Night Ticket Package, including 1 ticket, 1 beverage (beer/wine/soda) and 1 commemorative t-shirt. is available starting at $25 per person.

** PURCHASE PRIDE NIGHT TICKET PACKAGE **

Learn More about COVID Health & Safety Protocols at Toyota Center including game day FAQs, mask rules and bag policies



pride_night760x442.jpg



