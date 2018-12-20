Rockets Hit NBA Record 26 Three-Pointers

Dec. 19, 2018 - Houston - The Rockets hit an NBA record 26 three-pointers tonight after averaging “just” 11.9 3FGM over the previous seven games. The previous record was 25 by Cleveland at Atlanta on 3/3/17 and the previous franchise mark was 24 vs. New Orleans on 12/16/16. Rookie Gary Clark hit the 25th three-pointer with 2:42 remaining but Houston missed its next four three-point attempts before Michael Carter-Williams hit the record 26th off an assist by Clark with 31.1 seconds left.



The Rockets have hit 20+ three-pointers 24 times in franchise history, which is twice as many as any other team (Golden State is second with 12). Eight different Rockets combined for the 26 3FGM tonight: James Harden (6), Chris Paul (5), Eric Gordon (4), Gerald Green (4), P.J. Tucker (3), Danuel House Jr. (2), Gary Clark (1), and Michael Carter-Williams (1).

James Harden had a game-high 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting tonight. He has scored 30+ points in each of the past four games and is averaging 41.0 ppg on 52.8% shooting over that span.

With the win tonight, the Rockets split the season series against the Wizards 1-1. Houston has won 31 of its past 40 home games vs. Washington. The Rockets have won a season-high tying five straight after losing three in a row prior.

Houston scored a season-high tying 136 points, including 101 through three quarters of play, after averaging 104.3 ppg the seven games prior. The Rockets have scored 130+ points four times this season and 21 times in the Mike D’Antoni era after doing so 18 times over a 25-season span from 1991-92 through 2015-16.