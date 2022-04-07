Rockets G League Affiliate Rio Grande Valley Earns Three End of Season Honors

HOUSTON – Today the NBA announced that the Houston Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, was the recipient of three end of season awards. Rockets two-way player Trevelin Queen was named Kia NBA G League MVP while Vipers general manager Travis Stockbridge earned Basketball Executive of the Year honors and head coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah was selected as Coach of the Year.

Rio Grande Valley tied for the most wins in the G League this season and led the Western Conference with a 24-10 mark. The Vipers are set to play the Texas Legends tonight in the Conference Semifinals. Rio Grande Valley has made five G League Finals appearances and is the only franchise to have won three championships (2009-10, 2012-13, and 2018-19).

Queen appeared in 19 regular season games for the Vipers, while averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and a league-best 3.3 steals. He was one of two players to have averaged at least 25.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 5.0 this season. Queen signed his two-way contract with the Rockets on Dec. 18 and has appeared in 10 games for Houston while averaging 20.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.9 apg and 2.4 spg per 36 minutes played.

Stockbridge has spent the past three seasons as GM of the Vipers. He has been a member of the Rockets basketball operations department for 10 seasons. Abdelfattah is in his third season as head coach of the Vipers after previously serving as an assistant. He works with the Rockets coaching staff during the G League offseason.

Six current Rockets played for the Vipers this season or the G League Showcase, including Josh Christopher, Usman Garuba, Anthony Lamb, Garrison Mathews, Daishen Nix, and Queen. Gerald Green, who began the season working for the Rockets as a player development coach, came out of retirement to join the Vipers and averaged 16.6 points and 3.1 3-pointers made in 21 games.