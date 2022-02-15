Rockets Convert Daishen Nix to Standard NBA Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have converted rookie guard Daishen Nix from a two-way contract into a standard NBA contract. Nix turned 20 years old on Feb. 13.

Nix was eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft and originally signed with Houston on Aug. 25. He spent last season with the G League Ignite, where he was teammates with fellow Rockets rookie Jalen Green.

In eight games for Houston this season, Nix is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.8 steals per 36 minutes played. He has also appeared in 27 games for the Rockets G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, while averaging 19.7 ppg, 6.0 apg, 5.6 rpg and 2.3 spg. Last season, Nix joined current teammate Kevin Porter Jr. as two of the three G League players who averaged at least 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.