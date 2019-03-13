Rockets Convert Contract of Danuel House Jr.

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has converted the two-way contract of forward Danuel House Jr. into a standard NBA contract.

House Jr. (6-7, 215) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior season at Texas A&M. He was playing for the Rockets single-affiliation G League Partner, Rio Grande Valley, prior to being called up by Houston on Nov. 26. House Jr. then signed a two-way contract with Houston on Dec. 6.

In 25 games for the Rockets, House Jr. has averaged 9.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game, while shooting 39.0% from 3-point range. He started 12 consecutive games for Houston from Dec. 22 through Jan. 14, prior to having his NBA eligibility expire as a two-way player. The Rockets went 9-3 in those games, with House Jr. averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 48.8% from the floor. He also averaged 2.1 3-pointers made on 48.1% shooting over that 12-game span.

Following his last game with the Rockets in January, House Jr. was transferred back to Rio Grande Valley in the G League. In 18 games for the Vipers this season, House. Jr. averaged a team-high 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals along with 2.8 3-pointers made per game.

House Jr. was born in Houston and attended nearby Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas. He appeared in one game for Washington during the 2016-17 season, while also spending time in the G League. Last season, House Jr. appeared in 23 games with three starts for Phoenix, while also playing for the Suns G League affiliate, Northern Arizona. He started all five games for Houston in the 2018 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and was with Golden State for training camp and the preseason.