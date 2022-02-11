Rockets Complete Four Player Trade with Boston

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have traded center Daniel Theis to Boston in exchange for guard Dennis Schröder (SHROO-der), center Bruno Fernando, and center Enes Freedom (ENN-ess).

Schröder (6-3, 172) was the 17th overall pick by Atlanta in the 2013 NBA Draft and is in his ninth season. For his career, Schröder has appeared in 606 games with 263 starts while averaging 14.3 point, 4.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, including 17.0 ppg and 5.2 apg dating back to 2016-17. Schröder was runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award while playing for Oklahoma City in 2019-20.

Fernando (6-9, 240) was the 34th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2019 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by the Hawks. In three seasons, Fernando has appeared in 109 games with 13 starts while averaging 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. The 23-year-old averaged 10.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.3 bpg while assigned to the G League this season.

Freedom (6-10, 250) was the third overall pick by Utah in the 2011 NBA Draft and is in his 11th season. In 748 career games with 259 starts, he is averaging 11.2 ppg and 7.8 rpg in 21.5 mpg.

Theis appeared in 26 games for the Rockets this season. He spent his first three and a half seasons with the Celtics.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guards D.J. Augustin and Armoni Brooks. Augustin was acquired by Houston in March of last season and appeared in a total of 54 games as a Rocket. Brooks made his NBA debut with the Rockets last April and played in a total of 61 games for Houston.