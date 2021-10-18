Rockets Claim Garrison Mathews off Waivers

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have claimed guard Garrison Mathews off waivers from Boston and converted his contract to a two-way deal.

Mathews (6-5, 215) was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft after earning Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior at Lipscomb. He appeared in a total of 82 games with 24 starts for Washington over the past two seasons while averaging 5.5 points in 16.2 minutes per game. Mathews also hit 95 3-pointers on 38.9% shooting during that span after averaging 3.0 3-pointers made on 39.3% shooting over his final two collegiate seasons.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived forward Anthony Lamb.