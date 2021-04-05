Rockets Claim DaQuan Jeffries off Waivers

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have claimed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries off waivers from Sacramento.

Jeffries (6-5, 220) was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft following his senior season at Tulsa. He signed with the Kings prior to the start of 2019-20 and appeared in a total of 31 games with two starts since that point. Earlier this season, Jeffries scored a career-high 18 points for Sacramento at Milwaukee on Feb. 21 and had 17 points while shooting 5-of-5 from 3-point range vs. Miami on Feb. 18.

In 27 games while on assignment with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League last season, Jeffries averaged 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.19 steals and 2.3 3-pointers made. He had 44 points against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Dec. 13, 2019.