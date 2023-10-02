featured-image

Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

October 2, 20233:10 PM CDT

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their training camp roster in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.D.O.B.Prior to NBA/Home CountryNBA Exp.
00Jermaine Samuels Jr.*F6-723011/3/98Villanova/USAR
0Aaron HolidayG6-01859/30/96UCLA/USA5
1Amen ThompsonG6-72151/30/03Overtime Elite/USAR
2Jock LandaleC6-1125510/25/95St. Mary’s (Calif.)/Australia2
4Jalen GreenG6-61832/9/02G League Ignite; Fresno, Calif./USA2
5Fred VanVleetG6-01932/25/94Wichita State/USA7
7Cam WhitmoreG/F6-72357/8/04Villanova/USAR
8Jae’Sean TateF6-522610/28/95Sydney Kings (Australia); Ohio State/USA3
9Dillon BrooksG/F6-72201/22/96Oregon/Canada6
10Jabari Smith Jr.F6-112135/13/03Auburn/USA1
12Trevor Hudgins*G6-01983/23/99NW Missouri State/USA1
14Nate HintonG/F6-52106/8/99Houston/USA2
15Darius Days*F6-824010/20/99Louisiana State/USA1
17Tari EasonF6-82175/10/01Louisiana State/USA1
19Nate WilliamsG/F6-52052/12/99Buffalo/USA1
28Alperen SengunC6-112557/25/02Besiktas (Türkiye)/Türkiye2
32Jeff GreenF6-82358/28/86Georgetown/USA15
51Boban MarjanovićC7-42868/15/88KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)/Serbia 8
60Matthew MayerF6-92259/23/99Illinois/USAR

* Two-Way Contract                             

Open practice will be at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 8 at noon, with doors opening to the public at 11:30 a.m.  

The Rockets open the preseason at home vs. Indiana on Tuesday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.  Houston will then play New Orleans at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Oct. 12 before travelling to San Antonio for a pair of games on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.  The Rockets preseason finale is at home vs. Miami on Oct. 20.