Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their training camp roster in preparation for the 2023-24 season.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|D.O.B.
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|NBA Exp.
|00
|Jermaine Samuels Jr.*
|F
|6-7
|230
|11/3/98
|Villanova/USA
|R
|0
|Aaron Holiday
|G
|6-0
|185
|9/30/96
|UCLA/USA
|5
|1
|Amen Thompson
|G
|6-7
|215
|1/30/03
|Overtime Elite/USA
|R
|2
|Jock Landale
|C
|6-11
|255
|10/25/95
|St. Mary’s (Calif.)/Australia
|2
|4
|Jalen Green
|G
|6-6
|183
|2/9/02
|G League Ignite; Fresno, Calif./USA
|2
|5
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|6-0
|193
|2/25/94
|Wichita State/USA
|7
|7
|Cam Whitmore
|G/F
|6-7
|235
|7/8/04
|Villanova/USA
|R
|8
|Jae’Sean Tate
|F
|6-5
|226
|10/28/95
|Sydney Kings (Australia); Ohio State/USA
|3
|9
|Dillon Brooks
|G/F
|6-7
|220
|1/22/96
|Oregon/Canada
|6
|10
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|F
|6-11
|213
|5/13/03
|Auburn/USA
|1
|12
|Trevor Hudgins*
|G
|6-0
|198
|3/23/99
|NW Missouri State/USA
|1
|14
|Nate Hinton
|G/F
|6-5
|210
|6/8/99
|Houston/USA
|2
|15
|Darius Days*
|F
|6-8
|240
|10/20/99
|Louisiana State/USA
|1
|17
|Tari Eason
|F
|6-8
|217
|5/10/01
|Louisiana State/USA
|1
|19
|Nate Williams
|G/F
|6-5
|205
|2/12/99
|Buffalo/USA
|1
|28
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|6-11
|255
|7/25/02
|Besiktas (Türkiye)/Türkiye
|2
|32
|Jeff Green
|F
|6-8
|235
|8/28/86
|Georgetown/USA
|15
|51
|Boban Marjanović
|C
|7-4
|286
|8/15/88
|KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)/Serbia
|8
|60
|Matthew Mayer
|F
|6-9
|225
|9/23/99
|Illinois/USA
|R
* Two-Way Contract
Open practice will be at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 8 at noon, with doors opening to the public at 11:30 a.m.
The Rockets open the preseason at home vs. Indiana on Tuesday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Houston will then play New Orleans at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Oct. 12 before travelling to San Antonio for a pair of games on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18. The Rockets preseason finale is at home vs. Miami on Oct. 20.