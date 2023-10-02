Rockets Announce Training Camp Roster

Open practice will be at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 8 at noon, with doors opening to the public at 11:30 a.m.

The Rockets open the preseason at home vs. Indiana on Tuesday Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. Houston will then play New Orleans at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Oct. 12 before travelling to San Antonio for a pair of games on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18. The Rockets preseason finale is at home vs. Miami on Oct. 20.