Rockets Announce Second Half of Schedule for 2020-21 NBA Season

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season which begins on March 11 following All-Star break which runs from March 5-10.

Including tonight’s game at Cleveland, the Rockets have five games remaining in the first half of the schedule with the last coming at home vs. Brooklyn on March 3. Houston will have played 34 games by the end of its first half schedule; three games were postponed to the second half of the season, giving the Rockets 38 games to finish following All-Star break.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast four of the remaining five games in the first half of the schedule as well as 37 of the second half games. Every Rockets game will also be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH, as well as in Spanish on TUDN 1010 AM.

Following back-to-back road games at Sacramento and Utah to open the second half of the schedule, the Rockets will play seven straight at Toyota Center from March 14-24. Upon completion of that homestand, Houston will play seven of 11 on the road from March 26 through April 12.

From April 14 through May 5, the Rockets will play nine of 12 at home, including five straight to finish that stretch. Houston closes out the season by playing five of its final six games on the road with the finale at Atlanta on May 16.

The Rockets second half schedule consists of six games on Monday (three home), two on Tuesday (both home), eight on Wednesday (six home), two on Thursday (one home), nine on Friday (four home), five on Saturday (one home), and six on Sunday (four home).