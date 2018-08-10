Rockets Announce Schedule for 2018-19

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL SCHEDULE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD SCHEDULE TO YOUR CALENDAR

CLICK HERE FOR PRINTABLE SCHEDULE

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the 2018 preseason and the 2018-19 regular season. Last season, the Rockets posted a franchise record 65 wins while advancing to the Western Conference Finals. James Harden led the league in scoring and was named MVP.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast 70 of the Rockets 82 regular season games, in addition to two preseason contests. The Rockets are scheduled to appear on national TV a total of 28 times this season (ABC: 5; ESPN: 10; TNT: 13).

The five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Rockets playing Memphis in the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown in Birmingham, Ala. Another preseason highlight includes the Rockets hosting the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The Rockets will play four of their first six regular season games at home, including the opener vs. New Orleans on Wednesday, Oct. 17. From Nov. 2-10, Houston will play a season-high five straight on the road before having four of five at home from Nov. 11-21, including the first meeting against Golden State on Thursday, Nov. 15.

After playing seven of nine on the road from Nov. 23 through Dec. 8, the Rockets will close out the calendar year by playing eight of 11 at Toyota Center, including a game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 13. The Rockets also host Oklahoma City on Christmas Day, marking their third time playing on the holiday over the past four seasons.

Following back-to-back road games to start the New Year, Houston will close out January by playing nine of 12 at home, including the final meeting against the Lakers at Toyota Center on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The Rockets open February with seven of nine on the road before playing seven of 11 at Toyota Center from Feb. 25 through March 17, including the last matchup against the Warriors on Wednesday, March 13. Seven of Houston’s final 12 games will be on the road with the finale at Oklahoma City on Tuesday, April 9.

Half of the Rockets 12 back-to-backs come before Christmas with four sets of back-to-backs falling post All-Star break. Houston will close out March by playing 13 games without more than a day off between.

The Rockets will play 12 games on Monday (7 home), 10 on Tuesday (4 home), 14 on Wednesday (8 home), 10 in Thursday (5 home), 11 on Friday (7 home), 16 on Saturday (6 home), and 9 on Sunday (4 home).

Over the course of the season, the Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for the following: L.A. Clippers (1 home, 2 road), Minnesota (1 home, 2 road), Phoenix (2 home, 1 road), and Portland (2 home, 1 road).

AT&T SportsNet™ is the television home of the Houston Astros, Houston Rockets. The network delivers more than 250 live events each year across five states. AT&T SportsNet is owned and operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The three networks combined reach across 19 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 15 teams and conferences.