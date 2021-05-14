Rockets Announce Roster Transactions

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard Khyri Thomas (Ky-ree) to a multi-year contract in addition to signing forward Cam Reynolds to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception.

Thomas (6-3, 210) originally signed a 10-day contract with Houston on May 7 and averaged 20.3 points over his first three games, including a career-high 27 at Utah on May 8. He had a career-best 11 assists with just one turnover in the Rockets last game at the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12.

Through four games with Houston, Thomas has recorded 65 points, 20 assists, 15 rebounds, 9 steals and 3 blocks. Dating back to 1983-84, he is the second Rocket (James Harden in 2015-16) to have posted those numbers within a player’s first four games in a season.

Reynolds (6-8, 225) was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Tulane. After averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Austin Spurs in the G League bubble this season, Reynolds signed a 10-day contract with San Antonio on March 26 and saw limited action in three games.

Last season, Reynolds was with Milwaukee as a two-way player and spent his time with their G league affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. He began 2018-19 playing for the Stockton Kings in the G League before signing with Minnesota and shooting 41.2% from 3-point range in 19 games. Reynolds has averaged 2.6 3-pointers made on 37.2% shooting in his G League career.