Rockets Announce Roster for NBA Summer League 2021

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their roster for NBA Summer League 2021 which runs from August 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Below is the Rockets roster for NBA Summer League:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Last Team Experience 0 Jalen Green G 6-6 178 2/9/02 G League Ignite/USA R 6 KJ Martin F 6-7 215 1/6/01 IMG Academy/USA 1 7 Armoni Brooks G 6-3 195 6/5/98 Houston/USA 1 9 Josh Christopher G 6-5 215 12/08/01 Arizona State/USA R 16 Usman Garuba F 6-8 220 3/9/02 Real Madrid (Spain)/Spain R 20 Khyri Thomas G 6-3 210 5/08/96 Creighton/USA 3 28 Alperen Sengun F/C 6-9 235 7/25/02 Besiktas (Turkey)/Turkey R 33 Anthony Lamb F 6-6 225 1/20/98 Vermont/USA 1 42 Trey Phills G 6-2 185 7/25/96 Yale/USA R 43 Jalen Tate G 6-6 175 6/18/98 Arkansas/USA R 48 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 6/03/95 Turk Telekom (Turkey); Creighton/USA R 49 Matthew Hurt F 6-9 235 4/20/00 Duke/USA R

Please note that player commitments are subject to change.

The 16th iteration of NBA Summer League features all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The tiebreak criteria to determine the participants in the Championship Game are available here. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Below is the Rockets schedule for NBA Summer League:

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time