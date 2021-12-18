Rockets Announce Roster Changes

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have converted guard Garrison Mathews from a two-way contract into a standard NBA contract and signed guard/forward Trevelin Queen (TREH-vill-in) from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, to a two-way contract. In a related move, the Rockets have waived forward Danuel House. Jr.

Mathews was claimed off waivers by Houston from Boston on Oct. 18. After being assigned to Rio Grande Valley to open the season, Mathews made his Rockets debut at Memphis on Nov. 17.

In 16 games with 11 starts this season, Mathews is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. He scored in double-figures in nine straight games from Nov. 27 through Dec. 13, including 20-plus twice, while helping Houston to a 7-2 record. Mathews also tied for the second-most 3-pointers made by any player in the league over that span.

Queen (6-6, 190) is the 14th NBA G League GATORADE Call-Up of the 2021-22 season. He was eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft following his senior season at New Mexico State and was with Houston during the 2020 preseason before playing for the Vipers in the G League bubble.

The Maryland native played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 NBA Summer League and remained with them through the preseason before rejoining Rio Grande Valley. In 10 games for the Vipers this season, Queen averaged 22.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.6 3-pointers made.

House joined the Rockets in November of 2018 and appeared in 154 games with 89 starts since that point, while averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The Houston native began his collegiate career at the University of Houston before transferring to Texas A&M.