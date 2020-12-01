Rockets Announce Roster Additions

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today signed rookie forward KJ Martin along with free agent guards Jerian Grant (JARE-in), Trevelin Queen (TREH-vill-in), and Brodric Thomas.

Martin (6-6, 215) was the 52nd overall pick by Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Rockets acquired his rights on November 25. Martin spent last season with IMG Academy’s post-graduate team and averaged 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 69.1% from inside-the-arc. The 19-year-old is the son of Kenyon Martin, who was the first overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft

Grant (6-4, 198) was originally the 19th overall pick by Washington in the 2015 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to New York. In 279 career games with 61 starts he has averaged 6.1 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.94. Grant played for the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League last season and ranked sixth in 3-point percentage (44.1%) prior to signing with the Wizards for the NBA restart in Orlando.

Queen (6-6, 190) spent the past two collegiate seasons at New Mexico State. As a senior, he earned All-WAC Second Team honors while averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.0 3-pointers made on 38.7% shooting. The Aggies won their final 19 games to finish with a 25-6 mark.

Thomas (6-5, 185) was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 after averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals. He also picked up all-GLVC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors for the third straight season. Thomas averaged 2.7 3-pointers made on 41.7% shooting in his final season with the Bulldogs.