Rockets Announce Roster Additions

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) in addition to signing a trio of free agents in guard Sterling Brown, guard Mason Jones, and forward Jae’Sean Tate (JAY-shawn). Jones was signed to a two-way contract.

Caboclo (6-9, 218) was originally acquired by Houston via trade from Memphis on Feb. 6, 2020 and appeared in eight games for the Rockets over the remainder of the season. The Brazilian native was the 20th overall pick by Toronto in the 2014 NBA Draft and has appeared in 99 career games. In 2018-19, Caboclo averaged career-highs of 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Brown (6-5, 219) was the 46th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2017 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to Milwaukee. He played 20-plus minutes (rounded) 40 times over the past two seasons while averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 3-pointers made in those games. Brown finished his collegiate career with the most wins of any player in SMU history and spent his first two and a half seasons playing for Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown.

Jones (6-5, 200) was an early entry candidate for the 2020 NBA Draft following his junior season at Arkansas. He was named the 2019-20 SEC Co-Player of the Year by media and led the nation in both free throws made (233) and attempted (282) while finishing eighth in scoring (22.0 ppg). His brother, Matt, played at Duke and in the G League while his sister, Jordan, played at Texas A&M and was selected in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

Tate (6-4, 230) was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Ohio State. He spent last season with the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League and helped the team reach the Finals while earning All-NBL First Team honors. In 2018-19, Tate played for the Antwerp Giants in the Belgian Pro Basketball League and was selected as one of the five best offensive players.