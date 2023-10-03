Rockets Announce Broadcast Information

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their broadcast information for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The newly announced Space City Home Network (SCHN) will broadcast the entire 82-game schedule along with four preseason games. Fans will be able to watch SCHN on the same channels as the team’s previous network, AT&T SportsNet, without the need to take any action.

The Rockets entire television broadcast team returns from last season with Craig Ackerman handling play-by-play duties, Ryan Hollins providing color commentary and Vanessa Richardson serving as the sideline reporter.

Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy is back for the Rockets pregame and postgame shows alongside Kevin Eschenfelder. Joining that iconic duo for select games will be Houston native and Rockets fan favorite, Gerald Green.

All Rockets games will be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH as well as in Spanish on TUDN 93.3 FM.