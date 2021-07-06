Rockets Announce Basketball Operations Additions

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone today announced Chris Wallace and Matt Bullard have joined the team’s basketball operations department.

“We’re always looking for ways to grow as an organization and Chris Wallace and Matt Bullard both have a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will aid in our decision making processes,” said Stone. “Chris has decades of experience in scouting and evaluating players while Matt’s insights as a former player and as a broadcaster lends another unique voice to our internal discussions.”

Wallace recently finished his 14th season with the Memphis Grizzlies, having served as their general manager before transitioning to senior advisor to player personnel. He helped construct a Grizzlies team which made seven straight playoff appearances from 2011-2017, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2013. Prior to joining Memphis, Wallace spent 10 seasons as general manager of the Boston Celtics from 1997-2007.

Bullard played nine of his 11 seasons as a Rocket and was a member of Houston’s first championship team in 1993-94. He spent the past 16 seasons with the Rockets television broadcast as an analyst and color commentator. In addition to his duties with basketball operations, Bullard will also be involved in the organization’s community and grassroots basketball initiatives.

The Rockets also recently added Matthew Barlowe and Jake Flancer as analysts and Ross Homan and Javier Pesquera as scouts.