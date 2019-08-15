Rockets Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their 2019 preseason schedule.

The Rockets open the preseason against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at Toyota Center on Sept. 30. It marks the fourth straight year the Rockets have hosted the Sharks.

On Oct. 4 (Oct. 3 Hawaiian time), the Rockets will face the new look Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Rockets will then play a pair of games against the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors in Tokyo on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 as part of NBA Japan Games 2019. The last time the Rockets visited Japan was for the first two regular season games in 1992-93 against the Seattle Supersonics.

Upon returning from Japan, the Rockets will play division rival San Antonio on Oct. 16 at Toyota Center before closing out the preseason at Miami on Oct. 18.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast both of the Rockets preseason home games on Sept. 30 against the Sharks and Oct. 16 vs. the Spurs. Radio coverage for all six Rockets preseason games will be available on SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH in addition to airing in Spanish on La Ranchera KEYH 850 AM/KNTE 101.7 FM.

Tickets to both of the Rockets preseason home games are available for purchase now at rockets.com.