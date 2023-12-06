Rockets and Pistons Collaborate for NBA’s First Dual Theme Night Featuring Bobblehead Giveaways of Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons are collaborating to host dual “Twin Night” themes for their games against each other on Jan. 1 at Toyota Center and on Jan. 12 at Little Caesars Arena.

The collaboration, which is the first of its kind in the NBA, is in celebration of twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, who became the first siblings to be selected top-10 in the same NBA Draft. Amen was the fourth overall pick by Houston in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Ausar was the following selection by Detroit.

Twin Night for both teams will feature giveaways of interlocking bobbleheads of Amen and Ausar Thompson, with each game’s set outfitted in the uniforms the players will wear on that respective night.

The Rockets will distribute 5,000 bobbleheads, courtesy of Whataburger, for their home game against the Pistons on Jan. 1. A ticket package guaranteeing the bobbleheads along with access to a postgame Q&A with Amen and Ausar is available here.

The first 100 ticketed fans who arrive dressed alike for the Rockets game on Jan. 1 will be invited to a special happy hour which will include drink and food specials. The Rockets Twin Night will also feature twin First Shot contestants, twin DJs and a special performance by the Clutch City Dancers.