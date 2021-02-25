ROCKETS AND OPERATION BBQ RELIEF TO PARTNER FOR DRIVE-THRU FOOD DISTRIBUTION

The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family will partner with Operation BBQ Relief for a contactless drive-thru food distribution outside the Tundra Garage of Toyota Center on Saturday, Feb. 27. The distribution will focus on providing food to individuals and families who were affected by the Texas winter storm. This event is free and open to families impacted by last week’s storm.

Volunteers from the Houston Rockets and Operation BBQ Relief will distribute 2,000 meals along with bottled water provided by Silver Eagle Distributors courtesy of Anheuser-Busch.

Food Distribution Details

WHAT: Hot BBQ meals and water for families impacted by the storm

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. / until supplies last

WHERE: Cars will enter the Toyota Tundra Garage at 1515 Leeland Street and receive food on the 3rd Floor.

Since its first disaster response in 2011, Operation BBQ Relief has been deployed 81 times. Earlier this week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner helped Operation BBQ Relief serve its 9 millionth meal.

To volunteer, donate or learn more information about Operation BBQ Relief, please visit OBR.org.