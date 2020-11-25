Rockets Acquire KJ Martin Jr.

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they acquired the rights to rookie guard KJ Martin Jr. from Sacramento in exchange for cash considerations and a future L.A. Lakers second round pick attained via trade with Detroit.

Martin (6-6, 215) was the 52nd overall pick by the Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. He spent last season with IMG Academy’s post-graduate team, which posted a 29-3 record, and averaged 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 69.1% from inside-the-arc.

The 19-year-old is the son of Kenyon Martin, who was the first overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Martin Jr. attended Sierra Canyon School in California, where he was teammates with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cassius Stanley, who was selected by Indiana with the 54th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.