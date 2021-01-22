Rockets Acquire Kevin Porter Jr.

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired guard Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland in exchange for a protected second round pick.

Porter (6-4, 203) was the 30th overall pick by the Cavaliers in the 2019 NBA Draft following his freshman season at USC. As a rookie last season, the 20-year-old appeared in 50 games with three starts while averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.

Dating back to 1994-95, Porter joined Nikola Jokic (2015-16) as the only rookies to have averaged at least 10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.0 apg in fewer than 25.0 mpg.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard Chris Clemons who appeared in 33 games as a rookie last season.