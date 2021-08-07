Rockets Acquire Daniel Theis

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired center Daniel Theis [Tice] via a sign-and-trade from Chicago in exchange for cash considerations.

“Daniel is a versatile center who impacts both ends of the court,” said Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. “We’re looking forward to adding his skillset to our young core and giving Coach Silas even more flexibility with his lineups.”

Theis (6-8, 245) spent his first three and a half seasons with Boston prior to being acquired by Chicago as part of a three-team trade with Washington on March 25, 2021. For his career, Theis has appeared in 259 games with 120 starts while averaging 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

Over the past two seasons, Theis was one of four players to have averaged at least 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, and 1.00 bpg in fewer than 25.0 mpg. He joined Anthony Davis and Robert Covington as the only players over that span to have recorded at least 1,200 points, 700 rebounds, 200 assists, 140 blocks, 70 steals, and 80 3-pointers made. Since entering the league in 2017-18, Theis joins Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Collins as the only players to have shot 55.0% or better from the floor with at least 100 3-pointers made.

Prior to joining the Celtics, Theis spent seven seasons playing professionally in his home country of Germany. He won three straight German league championships with Bamberg from 2015 through 2017.