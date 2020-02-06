Rockets Acquire Bruno Caboclo

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired forward Bruno Caboclo (cuh-BO-clo) from Memphis in exchange for forward Jordan Bell and future draft considerations.

Caboclo (6-9, 218) was originally the 20th overall pick by Toronto in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was with the Rockets during training camp and preseason in 2018 before joining their G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.

The Brazilian native signed with the Grizzlies last January and has since appeared 56 games with 19 starts. Over the final nine games of 2018-19, he averaged 14.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 bpg and 2.6 3-pointers made on 47.9% shooting.

Dating back to last season, Caboclo has played in 30 G League games, while averaging 16.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 3.0 bpg and 2.3 3-pointers made on 42.1% shooting.

The Rockets acquired Bell from Minnesota as part of a four-team trade which was completed last night.