First Round Playoff Schedule Released

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced the first round schedule for the NBA Playoffs 2019-20 season. All games will be held at the AdventHealth Arena or The Field House at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The Houston Rockets will face the Olahoma City Thunder as 4/5 seed match up in a Best-Of-7 series to determine which team will proceed to the Western Conference Semifinals.

All games in the First Round, except those televised on ABC, are available to be televised locally

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder - First Round Playoff Schedule

All times Central Standard Time

*IF NECESSARY

Game Date Time Channel 1 Tue Aug 18 5:30 PM AT&T SportsNet/TNT 2 Thu Aug 20 2:30 PM AT&T SportsNet/ESPN 3 Sat Aug 22 5:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/ESPN 4 Mon Aug 24 3:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/TNT 5* Wed Aug 26 TBD TBD 6* Fri Aug 28 TBD TBD 7* Sun Aug 30 TBD TBD

All games will also be available on the radio broadcast home of the Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH in addition to Spanish coverage on La Ranchera KEYH 850 AM/KNTE 101.7 FM.