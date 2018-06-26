Morey Named NBA Exec of the Year

HOUSTON – During tonight’s NBA Awards on TNT, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey was named NBA Executive of the Year, as selected by a panel of fellow team basketball executives throughout the league. Morey is the second Rockets executive to have received the honor, joining former general manager Ray Patterson, who won in 1976-77.

The Rockets won a franchise-record 65 games in 2017-18 and posted the league’s highest win total for the first time in team history. Dating back to Morey’s first full season with Houston in 2006-07, the Rockets have the second-most wins of any team in the NBA and have won at least 54 games in four of the past five seasons.

Following last year’s draft, Morey made a series of five trades in preparation of acquiring nine-time All-Star Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for seven players and a protected future first round pick. The Rockets posted a 50-8 mark in games that Paul played during the regular season and pushed Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Days after acquiring Paul, Morey locked in James Harden to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Harden was named league MVP tonight after averaging a career-high 30.4 points.

Morey also signed free agent forwards Luc Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker last offseason. The Rockets were 17-1 when Mbah a Moute scored in double-figures. Tucker played in every possible game, with Houston going 29-4 with him as a starter during the regular season.

In late December, Morey signed free agent guard/forward Gerald Green, who averaged 12.1 points over the remainder of the season. Green had the third-most 3-pointers made of any reserve from the point he signed with the Rockets.

Clint Capela, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, finished second in voting for the Most Improved Player award tonight. Eric Gordon, who signed as a free agent in July of 2016, was runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year honors tonight after winning the award last season.