The Mad Scientist by PJ Tucker

Written by PJ Tucker for ThePlayersTribune.com -

Look, do you have any idea how hard it is to score 30 points in an NBA game?

I’m gonna guess you haven’t done it before.

S***, this is my 13th year playing basketball professionally and I’ve never done it before.

I don’t care how many shots you get or how you go about taking them, scoring that many points against the best athletes in the world is really, really hard to do.

So even if people followed James Harden’s streak this season, I don’t think they really know about it. My guy scored at least 30 points (and usually a lot more) in 32 straight games. Thirty. Two. In a row.

James is way above politicking over his greatness or advocating for the MVP award. Fortunately, I am not.

And that’s why I’m writing this. I want to get across a simple message that I know to be true: James Harden is (STILL) the most valuable player in the NBA...

