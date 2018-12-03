Houston Rockets Weekly Review 12.3.18

The Rockets got back to their winning ways over the past seven days. After dropping the first two games of the week, the squad finished strong by defeating the Spurs and Bulls. They now carry a two-game win streak into this week, which the team will spend on the road.

Strong Win In H-Town! pic.twitter.com/BYGVENDzEV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 2, 2018

The squad heads into Minnesota for a Monday night tilt vs. the Timberwolves to start the three-game road trip. Over the past 11 games, Houston is averaging 118.5 points on 48.9% shooting after averaging 101.5 ppg on 41.3% shooting the first 11 games of the season.

The Rockets have outrebounded their opponent in each of the past four games after doing so once the five games prior. Houston is 8-3 when outrebounding the opposition this season after going 41-5 when doing so in 2017-18.Clint Capela is leading the rebounding charge, averaging 12.0 RPG this season.

18pts / 15reb Big Fella with another strong game pic.twitter.com/DBI2i1QY2A — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 2, 2018

James Harden has scored at least 30 points in six of the past eight games and is averaging 35.3 ppg on 48.0% shooting over that span. The Beard has hit 80 3-pointers this season, which is the third-highest total by a player through their first 19 games played in a single season.

Chris Paul has recorded a double-double in each of the past two games after having two prior this season. The Rockets are 5-0 when he records at least 10 assists this season after going 15-1 in 2017-18.

pic.twitter.com/jI8TsY4LEl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 1, 2018

Up Next: at MIN 12/3, at UTA 12/6, at DAL 12/8