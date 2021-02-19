Houston Rockets Announce Postponement of Saturday’s Game
HOUSTON – Following discussions with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the NBA, the Rockets game scheduled at Toyota Center vs. Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 20 has been postponed due to utility shortages and other issues in the area caused by inclement weather this week. Information regarding the rescheduled date of the game will be made available at a later time.
Ticket holders for Saturday’s game will be contacted directly regarding their options.
