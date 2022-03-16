Houston Rockets and Toyota Center Announce Partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Sire Spirits

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits, LLC. This multi-year partnership will mark the first Official Partnership between Jackson and an NBA franchise. The deal will highlight Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands to Houston Rockets games and Toyota Center events with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite and a courtside loge box.

Sire Spirits is solely owned and operated by award-winning musician, actor, entrepreneur, executive producer and now Houston resident Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Among the initiatives Sire Spirits will bring to the Rockets and Toyota Center includes being a Presenting Sponsor of the team’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair, the annual Black History Night, and special fundraisers.

As part of this strategic partnership, Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation will work closely with the Rockets and the Clutch City Foundation on a wide-range of community initiatives to enhance Jackson’s firm commitment to the City of Houston, including providing access to games and events for parents and children who otherwise would not be able to experience them.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community. My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds,” said Jackson.

“In his time as a Houston resident, Curtis has demonstrated a strong passion for helping students in our under-served communities which mirrors the continued efforts we have as an organization, making this a perfect partnership,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. “Curtis’ business acumen and creativity have been well documented throughout his entertainment and entrepreneurial career and we’re excited to bring Sire Spirits to Toyota Center for fans to enjoy at Rockets games and our wide variety of events.”

In addition to the themed bars throughout the arena, the Red & White Wine Bistro will be rebranded into the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant, offering sweeping views of the court from the south end of the lower suite level at Toyota Center.

Throughout the Rockets season and Toyota Center event calendar, Sire Spirits will host special events, including wine pairing dinners, specialty cocktail offerings and other gatherings aimed at networking within the community of season ticket members, suite holders and event guests.

While the Sire Spirits branded suite and courtside box will belong to Jackson year-round, it will be made available to fans for select games, events and charitable uses.

Last year, Jackson announced the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District. The after-school entrepreneurship program, which enrolled students from Wheatley, Worthing, and Kashmere high schools, offers the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors, including Jackson. Jackson has also been active in contributing to and participating in various community outreach programs including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which awarded Jackson’s Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne the prestigious Grand Reserve Champion award in 2021. More information on Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and his charitable endeavors can be found here.