Happy Hour is Back for Western Conference Finals Game 1

The Rockets will once again host "Happy Hour" prior to the first game of the Western Conference Finals vs. the Golden State Warriors on Monday, May 14. The festivities begin starting at 6:00PM when the doors to Toyota Center open.

The extended Happy Hour will take place inside Toyota Center and specials will run until 7:30PM, a half hour before tip-off.

Featured items will be $5 Beers, $2 Sodas, $2 Popcorn, and $2 Hot Dogs; so plan on getting to Toyota Center early this Monday, Red Nation!

Don't have tickets for the game? Limited quantities are available HERE, the only place to purchase authentic Rockets playoff tickets.