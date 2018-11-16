Capela and Soccer

Via FIFA.com - Clint Capela spent the middle months of 2018 negotiating a $90 million contract to continue slam-dunking a Spalding ball alongside ‘The Beard’ and CP3, AKA James Harden and Chris Paul, in a breathtaking Houston Rockets side. If he’d had it his way, the 6ft 10ins center would have been kicking a Telstar 18 for Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup™.

Capela, indeed, is as big a football fan as he is a human. While Lebron James was practising baskets in the warm-up at the STAPLES Center last month, the 24-year-old was doing a crowd-wowing keepy-up routine with that 22-ounce, size 7 ball. His Instagram account is decorated with photos of him with Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Thierry Henry, Kaka, Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s filled every Panini sticker album from Korea/Japan 2002 onwards. And despite living the exhausting, road trip-jammed life of an NBA player, he plays EA Sports’ FIFA video game like a pro and watches football galore on TV.

After hitting a game-high 24 points against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Capela chatted to FIFA.com about his first sporting love.

FIFA.com: Clint, tell us about your love of football growing up…

Clint Capela: I’ve loved soccer since I was six years old. Me and my friends would play soccer all the time. After school, every day, whenever we could. It was my dream to be a footballer, to play in the Champions League and the World Cup. I used to think about it all the time. I was pretty fast, had good technique. When I was 13 basketball came along, but soccer’s still a really big part of my life. Whenever I’m free I’m either watching soccer on TV or playing FIFA. I watch a lot. I don’t just watch games, but I like to analyse them. I’m a really, really big fan...

