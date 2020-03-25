Ben McLemore Steps Up

Written by Michael Shapiro

Published by Sports Illustrated

Ben McLemore became the latest Rocket to step up during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday as he announced his partnership with C3 International to "fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."

McLemore announced the partnership between C3 and the Kevin McLemore Foundation on Instagram.

"The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks," McLemore wrote on Tuesday. "My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."

"We have initiated plans to purchase masks and donate them to hospitals in need. As we are limited to the amount of hospitals we can help, C3 International has graciously offered to provide these masks to any person or facility in need at manufacturer cost."

