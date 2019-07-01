2019 Las Vegas Summer League Roster Announced

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced invitees for the team’s mini-camp in preparation for NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas which runs from July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The mini-camp will also take place in Las Vegas.

Below are the players invited to mini-camp in advance of the NBA Summer League:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Last Team Experience 57 Deng Adel F 6-7 200 2/1/97 Louisville/South Sudan 1 65 Rawle Alkins G 6-5 225 10/29/97 Arizona 1 56 Moses Brown C 7-1 237 10/13/99 UCLA R 2 Chris Chiozza G 6-0 175 11/21/95 Florida 1 6 Gary Clark F 6-8 225 11/16/94 Cincinnati 1 59 Chris Clemons G 5-9 180 7/23/97 Campbell R 0 Trevon Duval G 6-2 186 8/3/98 Duke 1 12 Vincent Edwards F 6-8 225 4/5/96 Purdue 1 55 Isaiah Hartenstein C 7-0 249 5/5/98 Rio Grande Valley 1 58 William McDowell-White G 6-5 185 4/13/98 Brose Bamberg/Australia R 60 Shamorie Ponds G 6-1 180 6/29/98 St. John's R 62 Isaiah Reese G 6-5 185 12/13/96 Canisius R 64 Zach Thomas F 6-7 228 6/21/96 Bucknell R 63 Rashad Vaughn G/F 6-6 210 8/16/96 UNLV 3 61 Johnathan Williams F/C 6-9 230 5/22/95 Gonzaga 1

Please note that player commitments are subject to change.

In addition to all 30 NBA Teams, both the Chinese and Croatian National Teams will compete in NBA Summer League 2019. Each of the 32 teams will play four preliminary games. The top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, while the remainder of the teams will each play a consolation game. Every team is guaranteed to play at least five games, with a maximum of seven if they were to advance to the championship game.

Below is the Rockets schedule for the preliminary round of the NBA Summer League (remaining schedule TBD):

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time